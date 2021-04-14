Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 56,662 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,662 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of KBR worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.