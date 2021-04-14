Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 62,685 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,685 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.00% of Methode Electronics worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.