Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,108 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of AGCO worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 482,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,048.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $121,803,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

