Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chimerix (CMRX)

4/12/2021 – Chimerix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

