Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $30.00.

3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $30.00.

3/9/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/4/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

