Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/1/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/1/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
  • 3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
  • 3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $30.00.
  • 3/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $30.00.
  • 3/9/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
  • 3/4/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – Crestwood Equity Partners was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.