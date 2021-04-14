Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI):

4/13/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/8/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

4/7/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

4/6/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/30/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

3/25/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/19/2021 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

Get PennyMac Financial Services Inc alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares worth $17,538,210. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.