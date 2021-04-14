Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,294 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.61% of Welbilt worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.