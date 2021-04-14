Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,939. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

