Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.