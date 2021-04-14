Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 1780977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.46. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

