Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to “Overweight”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,342,000 after buying an additional 395,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

