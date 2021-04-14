Wendye Robbins Acquires 700 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,868. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 203,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

