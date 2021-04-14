WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.74 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

