West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 353,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

