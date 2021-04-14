West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. 202,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.