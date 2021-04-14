West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $622.68. 284,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $628.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

