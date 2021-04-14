Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.