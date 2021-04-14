Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

