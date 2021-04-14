Westlake Chemical Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

