Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.45

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

WBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

