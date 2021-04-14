WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,514.59

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,514.59 ($19.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,828 ($23.88), with a volume of 249,029 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.25 ($18.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,878.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,514.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

