WHALE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $877,364.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $25.11 or 0.00038943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $136.98 million and $877,364.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00728449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,151.76 or 0.99495243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.67 or 0.00841640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.