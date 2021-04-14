Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

NYSE WHR opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $238.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

