Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WHR opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $238.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

