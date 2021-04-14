Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,000.73

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,000.73 ($39.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,503 ($45.77). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,453 ($45.11), with a volume of 504,941 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,445.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,000.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

