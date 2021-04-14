Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WTBDY opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

