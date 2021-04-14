William Blair Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.