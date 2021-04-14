Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

