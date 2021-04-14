Wing Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $52.90 or 0.00084313 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $79.61 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,630,060 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,060 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.