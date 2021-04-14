Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the March 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,166.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of WIPKF opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

