WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.59. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 9,243 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

The stock has a market cap of $970.81 million, a P/E ratio of -58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

