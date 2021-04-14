Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NYSE:PJT opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

