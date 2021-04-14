Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 174.5% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 174.5% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $116,289.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.03867616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00442405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.19 or 0.01307021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00524567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.73 or 0.00510825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00378642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00035030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.