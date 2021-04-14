Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Woodside Petroleum has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

