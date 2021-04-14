Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Woodward worth $77,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

