Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Workday worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,499,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.25. 20,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,342. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

