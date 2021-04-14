Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $532.92

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00267745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.00724843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.46 or 0.99549672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,596,720 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.