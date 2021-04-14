Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,991.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $424.46 or 0.00674895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $815,385.18 and approximately $2,991.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00265156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00723927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,465.98 or 0.99321684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.06 or 0.00873013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

