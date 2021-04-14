WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

