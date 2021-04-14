Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

