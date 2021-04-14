xBTC (xBTC) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $3.39 million and $34,335.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,015,996 coins and its circulating supply is 5,318,263 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

