Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Xcel Energy worth $81,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.