Xend Finance Reaches Market Cap of $21.97 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

