Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Financial Survey

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Xenetic Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $33.94 million 69.82 -$18.33 million ($0.55) -94.47 Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 962.17 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -55.87% -17.68% -11.32% Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Risk & Volatility

Cryoport has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cryoport and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 0 7 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cryoport currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Cryoport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cryoport beats Xenetic Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

