Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $109.00. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

