Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xerox stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

