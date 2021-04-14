Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,759.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $543.33 or 0.00841613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $17,759.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

