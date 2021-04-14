XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,035 ($65.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,009.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,739.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £988.97 million and a PE ratio of 31.41.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

