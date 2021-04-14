XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 5,035 ($65.78) on Wednesday. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a market cap of £988.97 million and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,009.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,739.10.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.