Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $186,270.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 219,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

